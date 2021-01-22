Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

WFC opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $56,424,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

