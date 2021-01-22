Brokers Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GD. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

Shares of GD stock opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

