Brokers Offer Predictions for Green Plains Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Green Plains by 826.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $233,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

