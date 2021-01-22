Brokers Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,217,000 after buying an additional 114,169 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 851,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

