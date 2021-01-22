Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Shares of BROG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brooge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

