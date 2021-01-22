Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.88

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and traded as high as $67.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 191,403 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.72. The stock has a market cap of C$19.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.