Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.07

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 5222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,554,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

