Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

