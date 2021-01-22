Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Releases Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Shares of BMTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $666.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

