BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $66,961.75 and $29.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.