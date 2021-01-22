BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $840.00. BTG shares last traded at $840.00, with a volume of 271,742 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 840.

About BTG (LON:BTG)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

