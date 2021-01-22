BTIG Research Raises Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $74.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 25,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,196,867 shares of company stock worth $220,534,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

