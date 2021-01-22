Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.36.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.27. 20,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.44. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.