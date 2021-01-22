Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $695.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.