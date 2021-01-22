Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,165 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,146,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

SNA opened at $176.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.