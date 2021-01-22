Busey Wealth Management Sells 3,317 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.