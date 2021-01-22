Busey Wealth Management Sells 870 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

