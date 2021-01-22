Busey Wealth Management Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $187.69 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 206.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

