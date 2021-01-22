BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $68.60 Average PT from Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Boston Partners bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $118,194,000. FMR LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,470,000 after acquiring an additional 202,774 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 173,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 161,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

