BZEdge One Day Volume Hits $804.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, BZEdge has traded down 74.3% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $151,613.21 and approximately $804.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00124869 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00274590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00038801 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The Reddit community for BZEdge is https://reddit.com/