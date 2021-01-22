C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Up 7.4%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.58. Approximately 162,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 197,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

