Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $341.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.40 million to $353.60 million. Cable One reported sales of $318.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 1,836.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 18.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO opened at $2,051.58 on Friday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,134.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,917.69.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

