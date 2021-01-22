Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires 8,502 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $243.71. 27,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,861. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.