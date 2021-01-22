Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,760 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,653,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,316,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. 38,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,637. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

