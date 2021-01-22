Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. 10,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,483. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,097.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

