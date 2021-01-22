Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,296,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

