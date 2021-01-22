Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 189,045 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,045 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.74. 440,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,106,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

