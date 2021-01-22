Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Graco worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $75.94. 5,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,328. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,854 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,680. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

