Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 0.5%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76). Approximately 529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 133 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

