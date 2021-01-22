Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $3.48. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 965,227 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $48.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

