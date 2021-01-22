Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,867,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $279.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.