Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,331,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,398,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 670.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

OTIS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

