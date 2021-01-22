Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.89. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $539.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

