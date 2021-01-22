Canaccord Genuity Increases Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target to $60.00

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYRSF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Get Ayr Strategies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRSF opened at $21.26 on Monday. Ayr Strategies has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Ayr Strategies Company Profile

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.