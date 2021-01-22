Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a research report on Wednesday.

BONH opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bonhill Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45).

About Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

