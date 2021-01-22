Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) to Buy

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

