Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.73

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.73 and traded as high as $51.52. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 285,156 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$58.75 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.63.

The company has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.75.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:CAR.UN)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

