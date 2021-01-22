Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.95.

TSE CNQ opened at C$31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$40.90. The firm has a market cap of C$36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,156. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and sold 249,350 shares worth $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

