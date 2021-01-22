Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$465.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$450.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$490.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$431.62.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$440.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$482.74. The firm has a market cap of C$59.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$444.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$408.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

