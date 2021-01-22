Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 6,060 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $55,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 6,873,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,414,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.