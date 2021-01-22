Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $175.47. 665,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.17. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

