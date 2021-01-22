Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.50. 5,923,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

