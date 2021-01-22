Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,084,095 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.74% of Exelixis worth $46,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $292,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,264 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

