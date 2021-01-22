Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $67.75 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 139,027 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $67,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

