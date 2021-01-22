Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of CGC opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,575,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

