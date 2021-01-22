Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

