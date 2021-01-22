Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Purchases C$20,000.00 in Stock

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,618,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,923,700.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 8,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,955.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 65,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 80,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$18,400.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Christopher James Berlet bought 9,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,935.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Christopher James Berlet bought 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$2,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 70,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher James Berlet acquired 8,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,520.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Christopher James Berlet bought 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Christopher James Berlet bought 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

Shares of CVE CDA opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$19.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. Canuc Resources Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.26.

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

