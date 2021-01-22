Capital CS Group LLC Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

WTRG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 702,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,590. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.