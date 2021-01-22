Capital CS Group LLC Invests $141,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,228,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,502,594. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

