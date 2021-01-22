Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Twilio comprises about 1.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.01. 1,085,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,885. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $398.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.63.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

